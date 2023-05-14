Coastline Trust Co Sells 867 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

