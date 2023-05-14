Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in April

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.0 days.

CGECF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $40.65 on Friday. Cogeco has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

