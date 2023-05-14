Coin98 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.07 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $89.73 million and $6.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025819 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009061 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

