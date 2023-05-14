Coin98 (C98) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $89.76 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009029 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.