Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

XCEM opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

