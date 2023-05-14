Comparing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HomeTrust Bancshares and Catalyst Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.35%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

58.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Catalyst Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $174.24 million 1.84 $35.34 million $2.29 8.05 Catalyst Bancorp $8.64 million 5.74 $180,000.00 $0.10 97.95

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. HomeTrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 18.55% 9.88% 1.10% Catalyst Bancorp 4.16% 0.45% 0.15%

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Catalyst Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

