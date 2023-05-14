Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -28.88% -1.47% -0.87% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 9 1 0 2.10 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $2.19, suggesting a potential upside of 499.53%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Onion Global.

59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $611.74 million 0.08 -$176.70 million ($1.45) -0.25 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Volatility and Risk

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.53, meaning that its share price is 453% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Onion Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.