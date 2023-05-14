Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 6.0 %

TSE:CTS opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.59 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$657.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.54.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4576271 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.