Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%.
Corporación América Airports Stock Performance
NYSE:CAAP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
