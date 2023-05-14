Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE:CAAP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,744 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

See Also

