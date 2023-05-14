Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTMLF opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

