Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 501,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Costamare has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 108.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

