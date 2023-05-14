Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 19,974 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.8% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

