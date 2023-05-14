Coston McIsaac & Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,438,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.14. 5,233,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,972,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

