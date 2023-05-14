Coston McIsaac & Partners Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2,071.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $242.60. 719,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

