Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 11,813 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods makes up 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.66. 1,717,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

