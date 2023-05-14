Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 35 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.33. The stock had a trading volume of 525,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,586. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

