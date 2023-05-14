Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,726,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Crane Cuts Dividend

CR opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

