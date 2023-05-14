Credit Suisse Group Cuts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.5 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,039,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.