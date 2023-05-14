Credit Suisse Group Increases Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,005 shares of company stock worth $2,739,035. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.