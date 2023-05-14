Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $75.83 million and $23.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008329 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

