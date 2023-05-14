Critical Survey: SOS (NYSE:SOS) vs. Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOS and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $306.01 million 0.12 -$49.25 million N/A N/A Applied Digital $40.88 million 6.69 -$23.52 million ($0.46) -6.26

Applied Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SOS and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $6.12, indicating a potential upside of 112.38%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than SOS.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.85, suggesting that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -100.29% -16.57% -7.74%

Summary

Applied Digital beats SOS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

