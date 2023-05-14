Cronos Price Reaches $0.0645 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $32.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001089 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

