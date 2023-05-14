CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

