Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $163.34 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

