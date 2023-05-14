CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Up 32.5% in April

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 12,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

