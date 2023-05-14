DA Davidson Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $33.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,271 shares of company stock worth $3,842,130. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

