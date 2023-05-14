Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 1,406,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,070.0 days.

Daifuku Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DAIUF traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.