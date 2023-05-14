Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

