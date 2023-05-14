DEI Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $488.24 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00304208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013360 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 227.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

