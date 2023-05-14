Delaney Dennis R Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,232,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,741. The company has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.87.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.