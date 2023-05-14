Delaney Dennis R Has $702,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Illumina were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $208.60. 982,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,828. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.61 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $258.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

