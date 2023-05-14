Delaney Dennis R Sells 250 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.6% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

