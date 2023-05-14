Delaney Dennis R Sells 715 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Delaney Dennis R reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,979. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

