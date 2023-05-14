Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,144. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after buying an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 296.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after buying an additional 1,797,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,255,000 after buying an additional 1,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

