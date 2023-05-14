dForce USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $408.61 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $408.61 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00306230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,474,683 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00961898 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,337.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

