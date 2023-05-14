Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFAE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 405,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,374. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

