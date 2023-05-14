Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,943 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $321,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average of $147.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

