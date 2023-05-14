Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Medtronic worth $476,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.