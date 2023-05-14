Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $344.66 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 374,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.15% of Murphy Oil worth $344,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

