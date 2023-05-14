Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $438.13 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $438,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $148.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

