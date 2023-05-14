Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Cummins worth $376,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.57 and its 200 day moving average is $240.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.