Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of ASML worth $377,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 311.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $647.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.25. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

