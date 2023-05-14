Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of EOG Resources worth $508,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $110.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.