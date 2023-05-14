Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 50,175 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Welltower worth $415,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $72,511,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

