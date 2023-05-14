Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 51,360 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $316,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.