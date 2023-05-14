Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 83,918 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $398,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.