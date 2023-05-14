Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 174,159 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 174,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of FedEx worth $336,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.31.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
