Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 67,405 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,124,441 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 67,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HP were worth $352,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

