Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

