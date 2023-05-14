Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Diversey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,189. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

